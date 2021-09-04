DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,752,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 792.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. Raymond James increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,260,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock worth $134,096,778. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTLA stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

