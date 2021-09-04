Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

DEX opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $152,558.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $228,202.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

