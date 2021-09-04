Dero Hits 24-Hour Volume of $825,823.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Dero has a market capitalization of $145.72 million and approximately $825,823.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $13.54 or 0.00026976 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,192.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,875.88 or 0.07721961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.70 or 0.00423762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $709.05 or 0.01412654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00137532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.00713673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00605431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.41 or 0.00399279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005959 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

