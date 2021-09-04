Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $584.80 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.