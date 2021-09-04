Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,643 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.4% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,986,706. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

