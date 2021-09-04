Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $91,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $214.91 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.75 and its 200-day moving average is $219.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.