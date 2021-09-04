Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 435 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 435 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $563.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.05. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

