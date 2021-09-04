Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 3,496 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $411.31 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

