Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $184,000 in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Gap by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Gap by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,541 shares of company stock worth $4,510,725 in the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GPS. TheStreet cut shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

