Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $228,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,848 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 126,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.17 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

