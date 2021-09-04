Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $190,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.05 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

