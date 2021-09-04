Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

T opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.