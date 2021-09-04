Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $4,773,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.30.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

