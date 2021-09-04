Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,083 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 35.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 70.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,058 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,012 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 43.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,719 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $2,484,859.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,737 shares of company stock worth $5,534,092. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.