Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €8.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.53).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at €6.32 ($7.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.