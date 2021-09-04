Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €53.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.62 ($59.55).

DWNI stock opened at €52.34 ($61.58) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.07. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

