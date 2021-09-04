dForce Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. dForce has a total market cap of $21.10 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00059835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00120138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.14 or 0.00800328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047666 BTC.

About dForce

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

