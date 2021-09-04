DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFPH. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 160.0% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 360,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 221,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

NASDAQ:DFPH opened at $9.94 on Friday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.