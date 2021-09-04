Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGEAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of DGEAF opened at $49.92 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $50.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

