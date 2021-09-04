Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. Diageo has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $50.93.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

