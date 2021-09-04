Diane M. Sullivan Sells 17,900 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diane M. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Diane M. Sullivan sold 700 shares of Caleres stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $17,892.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Diane M. Sullivan sold 400 shares of Caleres stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

CAL stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAL. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

