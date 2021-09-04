Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

APPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

