Digitalcoin Reaches Market Cap of $320,707.90 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $320,707.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.50 or 0.07837088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.74 or 0.00437374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $709.12 or 0.01417902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00139723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.89 or 0.00675609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.22 or 0.00612285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00398202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,721,368 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

