DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $320.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.82.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

