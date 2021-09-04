DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $360.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $250.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -287.08, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

