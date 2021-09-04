Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

