Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Set at C$57.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOL. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

TSE:DOL opened at C$56.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$45.42 and a 1 year high of C$60.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5542403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.