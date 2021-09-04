DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $4.23 on Thursday. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DouYu International by 324.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DouYu International by 209.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DouYu International by 191.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DouYu International by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

