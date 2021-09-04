Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 8.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 585,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,206,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.60. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

