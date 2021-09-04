DREP Price Hits $1.96 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00127180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00178842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $399.94 or 0.00800295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00047023 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

