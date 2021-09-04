Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Major Shareholder Norman H. Pessin Buys 58,300 Shares of Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) major shareholder Norman H. Pessin bought 58,300 shares of Duos Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:DUOT opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duos Technologies Group by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Duos Technologies Group by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

