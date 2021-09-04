Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 6.3%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67. 2,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 324,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $658.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,652,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.