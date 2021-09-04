Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1792 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

