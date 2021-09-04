Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE EMA traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$60.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.94%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

