Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.36.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$59.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$60.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

