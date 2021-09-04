Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $105.38. 2,008,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

