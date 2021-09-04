Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.08. Emles Real Estate Credit ETF shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

