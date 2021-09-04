Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,290,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,015. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.36.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

