Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.27. 203,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,248,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENDP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Endo International by 12.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Endo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

