Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $422,618.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Energi has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003853 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $86.67 million and $422,618.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,605,768 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

