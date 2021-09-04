Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Enghouse Systems stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.38.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

