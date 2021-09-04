EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.09% of EnPro Industries worth $41,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after buying an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 218,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 111,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $85.92 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $99.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.