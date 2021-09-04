Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,130 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 862,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after acquiring an additional 196,939 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 18.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

