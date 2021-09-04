Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,830 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $18,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.