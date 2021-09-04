Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.23 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $122,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $55.25 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.