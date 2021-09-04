Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,944,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $18,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $69,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

