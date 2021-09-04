EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.99. 2,450,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.