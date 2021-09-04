EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $67.99 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

