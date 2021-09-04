Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 91,727 Shares of Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,256,659.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $417,362.40.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $38,224,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $41,466,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $14,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,651,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

EOSE has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

