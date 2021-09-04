Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ELS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Shares of ELS opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after buying an additional 68,143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $297,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

