Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
ELS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.
Shares of ELS opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after buying an additional 68,143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $297,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
